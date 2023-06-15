Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 175,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,769. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.