Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,181,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the period.

SRLN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $41.48. 401,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

