Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,921 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

