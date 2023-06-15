Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.6% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $93.64. 310,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

