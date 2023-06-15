Cerillion (LON:CER) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,430.45

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,430.45 ($17.90) and last traded at GBX 1,425 ($17.83), with a volume of 309680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,410 ($17.64).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,340 ($16.77) to GBX 1,355 ($16.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Cerillion Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £420.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3,615.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,235.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,166.66.

Cerillion Cuts Dividend

Cerillion Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Cerillion’s payout ratio is 2,564.10%.

(Get Rating)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.