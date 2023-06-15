C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C&F Financial news, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,714.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

C&F Financial stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.94. 8,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207. The stock has a market cap of $195.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

See Also

