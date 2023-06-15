CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Raised by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.15% of CF Industries worth $24,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in CF Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.