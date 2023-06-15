Chainbing Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $541.81 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00004284 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $541.81 million and approximately $6,122.76 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chainbing has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

