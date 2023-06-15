Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) COO Nathan J. Schultz Sells 1,751 Shares

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 1,751 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $18,823.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 437,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,698,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chegg Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Chegg Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Chegg by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chegg by 280.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $275,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

