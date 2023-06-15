Chelsea Counsel Co. Invests $441,000 in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,805,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Euro alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Euro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 29,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

About ProShares UltraShort Euro

The ProShares UltraShort Euro (EUO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Dollar per Euro index. The fund provides a -200% exposure to the daily performance of the EUR spot price against the US dollar as measured by Bloomberg. EUO was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.