Chelsea Counsel Co. Makes New $43,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,385. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

