Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $337,686,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $149,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $403.98. 594,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.18 and its 200-day moving average is $404.47. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

