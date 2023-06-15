Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 2,340 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises approximately 1.3% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co. owned about 0.05% of Hexcel worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,626,000 after buying an additional 2,263,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,132,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $75.47.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

