Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 5,173 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

PayPal Trading Up 2.3 %

PYPL traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.09. 8,576,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,612,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.