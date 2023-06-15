Chelsea Counsel Co. Takes $194,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after purchasing an additional 559,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 221,644 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after buying an additional 108,865 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,665. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

