Chelsea Counsel Co. Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,902,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 283,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.87. The stock had a trading volume of 480,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,739. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

