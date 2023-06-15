Chelsea Counsel Co. Takes Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

MAIN traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 207,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 81.57%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

