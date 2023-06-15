Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 439 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

APD traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.38. The stock had a trading volume of 131,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

