Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 3,109 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.19. 14,856,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,833,055. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

