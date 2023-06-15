Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 910 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after buying an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after buying an additional 347,387 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,161,000 after buying an additional 182,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after buying an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 88,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,101. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

