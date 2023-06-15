Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,346. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.25. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.