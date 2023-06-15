Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $334,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

