Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,837. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

