Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.59. 530,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average of $123.22. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

