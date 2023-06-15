Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 1,087 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $6.72 on Thursday, reaching $321.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,609. The company has a market capitalization of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

