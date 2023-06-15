Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 140 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

ICE stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.53. 556,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

