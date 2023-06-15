Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 3,012 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,868 shares of company stock worth $22,813,629. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $444.19. 192,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.23 and its 200 day moving average is $366.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

