Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.05 and its 200 day moving average is $139.07. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $3.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

