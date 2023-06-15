Christopher A. Scott Sells 678 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MATX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.73. 417,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,347. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Matson’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Matson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,906,000 after buying an additional 429,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Matson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after buying an additional 240,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Matson by 754.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 196,894 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

