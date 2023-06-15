Christopher (Chris) Meyer Purchases 20,000 Shares of Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Stock

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Meyer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.83 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,600.00 ($24,729.73).

Christopher (Chris) Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Christopher (Chris) Meyer bought 4,633 shares of Spheria Emerging Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.84 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of A$8,501.56 ($5,744.29).

Spheria Emerging Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th were given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About Spheria Emerging Companies

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

