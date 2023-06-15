Christopher Tutton Sells 2,279 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 271,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.32.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

