CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.00

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.00 and traded as high as C$15.11. CI Financial shares last traded at C$15.04, with a volume of 927,861 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lowered CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.01.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$637.82 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.2402597 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.