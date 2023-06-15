Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

CLINR stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Thursday. 1,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,602. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Clean Earth Acquisitions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 884,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,120,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 603,629 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 299,900 shares during the period.

