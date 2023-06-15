CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the May 15th total of 809,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CNEY remained flat at $0.20 on Thursday. 208,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,099. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. CN Energy Group. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in CN Energy Group. in the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CN Energy Group. by 946.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the period. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

