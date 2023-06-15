Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Down 34.6% in May

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cocrystal Pharma

In related news, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,015,229 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $2,000,001.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,319,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ COCP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 55,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,640. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cocrystal Pharma from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

