Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Acquires Shares of 5,636 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1,315.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 509,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,977,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assurant Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.94. 25,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,301. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $178.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Recommended Stories

