Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Makes New $273,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,921. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

