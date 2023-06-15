Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Conagra Brands makes up about 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,950 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.82. 308,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,347. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

