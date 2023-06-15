Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.47. 528,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,595. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Argus downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.