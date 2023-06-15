Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the May 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Commerzbank Announces Dividend

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.