Comparing IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) & VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IonQ and VerifyMe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $13.46 million 148.50 -$48.51 million ($0.36) -27.63 VerifyMe $25.08 million 0.52 -$14.40 million ($1.75) -0.79

Risk and Volatility

VerifyMe has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IonQ has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -531.99% -15.32% -14.56% VerifyMe -58.16% -21.10% -14.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IonQ and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 2 2 0 2.50 VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.04%. VerifyMe has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 226.09%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than IonQ.

Summary

VerifyMe beats IonQ on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

