Comparing Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) & WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Dividends

Jefferies Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jefferies Financial Group pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $5.98 billion 1.29 $785.45 million $2.34 14.21 WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.57 $50.68 million $0.45 16.01

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and WisdomTree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. Jefferies Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 10.51% 6.60% 1.25% WisdomTree 25.30% 12.79% 3.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jefferies Financial Group and WisdomTree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67

Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.06%. WisdomTree has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.78%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than WisdomTree.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Jefferies Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services. The Asset Management segment involves alternate investment management services to investors. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About WisdomTree

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.