Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,994.91

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,994.91 ($24.96) and traded as high as GBX 2,196 ($27.48). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,172 ($27.18), with a volume of 1,958,984 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.28) to GBX 2,385 ($29.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,041.67 ($25.55).

Compass Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,032.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,132.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,996.21.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,138.89%.

In other news, insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($24.37), for a total transaction of £20,005.96 ($25,032.48). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

