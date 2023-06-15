Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.94

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 518225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.28) to GBX 2,385 ($29.84) in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.33) to GBX 1,675 ($20.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.65) to GBX 2,130 ($26.65) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.90) to GBX 2,300 ($28.78) in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Compass Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%.

(Get Rating)

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.