Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.94

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 518225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.
CMPGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.28) to GBX 2,385 ($29.84) in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.33) to GBX 1,675 ($20.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.65) to GBX 2,130 ($26.65) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.90) to GBX 2,300 ($28.78) in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.
Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.
