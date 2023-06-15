Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of COMP opened at $3.23 on Friday. Compass has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 85.63%. The business had revenue of $957.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

