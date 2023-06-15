Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $3.24

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.15. Compass shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 441,988 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 85.63%. The firm had revenue of $957.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Compass

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

