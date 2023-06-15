Compass Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.14 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 129,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000. Corning makes up approximately 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 126,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,775. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

