Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
