Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. Blackstone accounts for 1.1% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and sold 430,100 shares valued at $17,880,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Blackstone Stock Performance
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
