Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,503 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 61,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 874,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.